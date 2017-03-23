Judge recommends police officer be di...

Judge recommends police officer be dismissed from lawsuit

Saturday Mar 18

A federal magistrate judge recommended the Tunkhannock Twp. Police Department and an officer be dismissed from a federal lawsuit that claimed the officer needlessly deployed a stun gun at a man fighting with a neighbor.

Tunkhannock, PA

