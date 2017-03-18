Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Ready to Come ...

Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Ready to Come Out of the Woods'

"I am ready to come out of the woods and to shine a light on what's already happening around kitchen tables at dinners like this to help draw strength to enable everyone to keep going, that's the spirit of Scranton", she said. It's been reported in recent days that Clinton, 69, is considering a run for mayor of New York City.

