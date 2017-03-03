Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 3/3/2017 3:15 PM Est
* At 152 PM EST...A dangerous snow squall was along a line extending from Mc Donough to South Branch...and moving east at 35 MPH. This dangerous squall will be near, Oxford and South Oxford around 205 PM EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC