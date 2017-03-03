Effective in Bradford County, Pa Unti...

Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 3/3/2017 3:15 PM Est

* At 152 PM EST...A dangerous snow squall was along a line extending from Mc Donough to South Branch...and moving east at 35 MPH. This dangerous squall will be near, Oxford and South Oxford around 205 PM EST.

