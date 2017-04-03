Court tosses Pa. lawsuit over nursing home services
A state court is dismissing the Pennsylvania attorney general's lawsuit accusing a nursing home operator of failing to meet residents' most basic human needs in some homes. A Commonwealth Court panel threw out the case, saying the state's complaints about Golden Living centers either lacked specifics or targeted marketing materials that aren't tantamount to false advertising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC