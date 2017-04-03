Court tosses Pa. lawsuit over nursing...

Court tosses Pa. lawsuit over nursing home services

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A state court is dismissing the Pennsylvania attorney general's lawsuit accusing a nursing home operator of failing to meet residents' most basic human needs in some homes. A Commonwealth Court panel threw out the case, saying the state's complaints about Golden Living centers either lacked specifics or targeted marketing materials that aren't tantamount to false advertising.

