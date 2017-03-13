Avalanche in Pa. prompts travel ban a...

Avalanche in Pa. prompts travel ban after nor'easter Stella moves through state

Tuesday Mar 14

Nearly 30 inches of snow have fallen in the Tunkhannock area, which is 31 miles northwest of Wilkes-Barre, according to the National Weather Service. Likely location of 1 of the 2 avalanches that occurred near Tunkhannock, PA.

Tunkhannock, PA

