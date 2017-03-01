Wood-burning stove causes fire in Tunkhannock
STAFF PHOTO/ROBERT BAKERA Lemon Township home, north of Tunkhannock, was engulfed in flames Monday morning after a wood burner appeared to malfunction, according to Triton Hose Chief Randy White. Triton Fire Chief Randy White said the fire started in a pipe from a wood-burning stove in the back of a home belonging to Nick Maddock on Lemon Creek Road in Lemon Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC