Wood-burning stove causes fire in Tunkhannock

STAFF PHOTO/ROBERT BAKERA Lemon Township home, north of Tunkhannock, was engulfed in flames Monday morning after a wood burner appeared to malfunction, according to Triton Hose Chief Randy White. Triton Fire Chief Randy White said the fire started in a pipe from a wood-burning stove in the back of a home belonging to Nick Maddock on Lemon Creek Road in Lemon Township.

