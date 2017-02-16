Tunkhannock festival brings award win...

Tunkhannock festival brings award winners, foreign films to region

Thursday Feb 2

SPECIAL TO JUMPSTART! 'A Man Called Ove,' which will be featured at the Dietrich Theater's Winter Fest, tells the story of an elderly housing complex caretaker who forms an unlikely friendship with a newly moved-in family. Dietrich Theater's second Winter Fest transports viewers through reality and fiction with its selection of independent and international movies.

