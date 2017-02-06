Troubled Nursing Home Chain Sold to New Owner
A nursing home chain sued by the attorney general in 2015 for failing to provide proper care has sold its facilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. That includes its facilities in Scranton, Pottsville, Sunbury, Tunkhannock and two in Wilkes-Barre.
