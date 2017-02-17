Sappy Valentine's Day
WILK would like to give your Valentine's Day a little more sparkle with a Diamond Pendant and Earring set from Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock! It's the return of WILK's Sappy Valentine's Day! Tune in weekdays during the Morning News with Webster & Nancy as they read off some truly sappy lyrics from popular love songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC