WILK would like to give your Valentine's Day a little more sparkle with a Diamond Pendant and Earring set from Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock! It's the return of WILK's Sappy Valentine's Day! Tune in weekdays during the Morning News with Webster & Nancy as they read off some truly sappy lyrics from popular love songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.