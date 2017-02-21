Pocono Mountain police commissioners vote to review police logs
The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission voted 6-4 Wednesday to start reviewing logs of incidents to which police responded. The general public would need to file Right To Know requests to see these police incident logs, the commission indicated.
