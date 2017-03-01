Namedropper, Feb. 24, 2017 -- EMHA, Super students, Red Hats
Representatives from four counties joined in as Endless Mountains Heritage Alliance met at Loyalsock State Forest Resource Center. The group discussed programming and promotions for the coming year, looked at projects that will move forward with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funds allocated by EMHR, and heard a presentation about a potential hiking trail system that would provide recreational corridors connecting three of the counties.
