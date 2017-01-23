Tunkhannock student sets sights on inauguration
Tunkhannock Area High School sophomore Taylor Lynn headed to the nation's capital early this morning with plans to be at a ball tonight. She expects to see the presidential transition of power before marching in the inaugural parade Friday.
