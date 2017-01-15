N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:15 12:52:54
Bob Bolus plans to roll up with the tractor-trailer that gained him international attention during the campaign, though he says he's been told by the inauguration committee to leave it behind. They and perhaps hundreds of other local residents plan to head down to Washington, D.C., to witness President-elect Donald Trump sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States of America.
