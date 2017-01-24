Man in Wyoming County Waiting to See ...

Man in Wyoming County Waiting to See if Home can be Saved After Crash

Tuesday Jan 24

Wednesday, a homeowner in Wyoming County should find out if his house will be torn down. A car smashed right into the living room of the home near Tunkhannock Monday morning.

