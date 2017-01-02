Man Arrested After Pulling Gun On Another Man In Dunkin' Donuts Parking Lot

Police near Tunkhannock say a man was trying to prevent a driver he suspected had been drinking from leaving a Dunkin' Donuts and ended up pulling a gun on him! 36-year-old Andrew Muscarelle of Kingsley hid his face as he was led out of the Tunkhannock Township Police Department. Police say Muscarelle was at the Dunkin' Donuts near Tunkhannock on Routes 92 and 6 around four this afternoon when he ended up pulling a gun on another man.

