Looking To A Presidential Promise In Susquehanna County
"I thought his speech was great, I thought it was really well put together but it was still Trump. It didn't seem like someone else wrote it," said Kristin Argust of Montrose who works at McCormack's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan 1
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC