Hundreds Gather for Northeast Regiona...

Hundreds Gather for Northeast Regional Coyote Hunt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Inside the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock, more than 700 hunters are expected to gather as part of a three-day coyote hunt spanning eight counties, including Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike, Luzerne, and Sullivan. "They're going to be out doing any kind of hunting tactics to try to hunt and manage the coyotes," said Bill Kalinauskis, director of the District 9 Pennsylvania Trappers Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) Nov '16 Link Cornell 10
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
Public boat access Oct '16 Jack 1
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC