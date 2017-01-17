Coolbaugh appoints third supervisor t...

Coolbaugh appoints third supervisor to police commission

18 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Coolbaugh Township has made a precedent-setting, if temporary, change regarding who represents it on the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Commission, much to the chagrin of one township supervisor and some residents. Coolbaugh has three representatives on the police commission, which consists of representatives also from Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships and Mount Pocono Borough​,​ and is supposed to be the police department's governing body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

