Blotter: Police investigate explosion in Sa .
Blotter: Police investigate explosion in S. Lebanon Police were called to investigate an explosion on the property of the old ALCOA building in South Lebanon Sunday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hPhm2O Suspicious Activity: Security personnel working at the old ALCOA Building, 3000 State Drive, South Lebanon, reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday that a group of people was seen leaving the property after a loud explosion was heard, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan 1
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC