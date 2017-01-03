Blotter: Police investigate explosion...

Blotter: Police investigate explosion in Sa .

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Blotter: Police investigate explosion in S. Lebanon Police were called to investigate an explosion on the property of the old ALCOA building in South Lebanon Sunday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hPhm2O Suspicious Activity: Security personnel working at the old ALCOA Building, 3000 State Drive, South Lebanon, reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday that a group of people was seen leaving the property after a loud explosion was heard, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan 1 Out4blood 4
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) Nov '16 Link Cornell 10
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
Public boat access Oct '16 Jack 1
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC