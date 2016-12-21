White supremacy group recruiting in Tunkhannock
Some residents of Tunkhannock on Friday morning discovered recruitment literature in their front yards for what appears to be a white supremacist group. Borough Police Chief Keith Carpenter said the literature was left in individual Ziploc baggies partially filled with rice and a flier which suggested people visit a website of the East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire.
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov 30
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov 30
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov 26
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov 26
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
|lake winola strip store vacancies
|Oct '16
|greeneyedlady922
|2
