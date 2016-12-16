Belated Thanks for Tunkhannock Vet
Just in time for the holidays, Congressman Lou Barletta handed long-overdue medals to five military veterans from our area. Jim Rosengrant's medals and recognition come 53 years after his service at the center of a tense conflict that had the world on the brink of nuclear war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
