"Small Town Boy" Dustin Lynch gets romantic on the beach with Australian actress Claire Holt
D ustin Lynch not only made his main-stage debut Friday night at CMA Fest 2017, he also rolled out his steamy new video for "Small Town Boy" at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The Tullahoma, Tennessee native joked about what his publicist described as his "sexy new look" in the clip.
