Man charged with Criminal Homicide in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy in Tullahoma
In nearby Tullahoma, Police Investigator Harry Conway has charged Charles Eugene Anderson, 32, of Decherd, Tennessee with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Officials with Tullahoma police said officers were called to the Tennova Harton Emergency Room at 6 a.m. Wednesday after a 4-year-old died.
