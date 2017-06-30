Man charged with Criminal Homicide in...

Man charged with Criminal Homicide in Death of 4-Year-Old Boy in Tullahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

In nearby Tullahoma, Police Investigator Harry Conway has charged Charles Eugene Anderson, 32, of Decherd, Tennessee with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Officials with Tullahoma police said officers were called to the Tennova Harton Emergency Room at 6 a.m. Wednesday after a 4-year-old died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephanie Hostetter (Oct '16) 1 hr Shjeh 2
Spinellis pizzeria Fri Stickwithpapajohns 1
Nikki Bush and Brandon Bush busted in grundy co... Wed Quitsnitchin 2
Did anyone know Mike Bell Jul 4 Cannoncocked 2
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jul 2 Educated Calvinist 844
316 S Roosevelt St (Aug '16) Jul 1 Curious 10
Jeffrey Beavers Jun 28 Local Brother 1
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Egypt
  5. Sudan
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 282,332,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC