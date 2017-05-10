In between touring with FGL and Brad ...

In between touring with FGL and Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch has his work cut out for him

This weekend, Dustin Lynch wrapped up his run on Florida Georgia Line 's Dig Your Roots Tour. Now that he has a little break, the Tullahoma, Tennessee native has a big task on the horizon: turning in his third album.

