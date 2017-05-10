Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87
Smithville resident and Warren County native Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87, was born Sep. 20, 1929 and died May 10 at his residence following an extended illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tullahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric burch (May '12)
|Wed
|Chris
|4
|Gail Campbell
|Tue
|He is jealous
|6
|Leslie Rhiannon Lowry
|May 7
|Guest
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|May 7
|exactly
|828
|Jacqueline MOORE yates
|May 3
|Yep
|3
|Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help?
|Apr 26
|Just saying
|1
|Laura Smith
|Apr 21
|Just saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tullahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC