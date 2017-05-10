Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87

Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Http

Smithville resident and Warren County native Harrison "Sonny" Biles Jr., 87, was born Sep. 20, 1929 and died May 10 at his residence following an extended illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric burch (May '12) Wed Chris 4
Gail Campbell Tue He is jealous 6
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry May 7 Guest 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) May 7 exactly 828
Jacqueline MOORE yates May 3 Yep 3
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Apr 26 Just saying 1
Laura Smith Apr 21 Just saying 4
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC