Former Central band teacher charged with drugsA former Wilson Central ...

Monday May 15

A former Wilson Central High School band teacher faces drug charges after Tullahoma police officers arrested him during an FBI investigation regarding child exploitation allegations. Martin Drew McFarlane, 31, was charged Thursday with manufacture, sale or delivery of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

