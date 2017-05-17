Dustin Lyncha s Upcoming Album Is All About Love, a oeBut Not a Particular Womana

Dustin Lyncha s Upcoming Album Is All...

Dustin Lynch's Upcoming Album Is All About Love, "But Not a Particular Woman"

As Dustin Lynch's current single, "Small Town Boy," continues to climb the Billboard Country Airplay chart-currently No. 28 after 10 weeks-the small-town boy from Tullahoma, Tenn., is busy at work on his upcoming third studio album.

