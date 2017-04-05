Watch Dustin Lynch Perform a oeSmall ...

Watch Dustin Lynch Perform a oeSmall Town Boya on the Big Stage of a oeJimmy Kimmel Livea

Dustin Lynch is a small-town boy who's doing big things. The Tullahoma, Tenn., native stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to perform his new single, "Small Town Boy," which is currently No.

