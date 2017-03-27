Tullahoma Fireman Facing Rape Charge

Tullahoma Fireman Facing Rape Charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

James David Huskey, 39, a firefighter with Tullahoma Fire Department was arrested Monday March 27 on charges of rape of a child. He was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff's Department on the charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims 17 hr Makeamericagreata... 8
Lyndsay Bass (Sep '16) 19 hr Thomas 4
Brittany S Mar 26 Abcdefg 2
Daniel(Danny) Wesley Jones of Lynchburg Mar 23 CityView 1
Coffee County Murders Mar 22 SallieMae 1
moving to tullahoma (May '10) Mar 14 anon 24
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry Mar 13 Guest105 2
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC