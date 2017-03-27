Tullahoma Fireman Facing Rape Charge
James David Huskey, 39, a firefighter with Tullahoma Fire Department was arrested Monday March 27 on charges of rape of a child. He was arrested by the Moore County Sheriff's Department on the charges.
