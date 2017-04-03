Social Studies Standards Committee Ad...

Social Studies Standards Committee Adds Civics To Tennessee K-12 Education Standards

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

At the urging of Rep. Martin Daniel and 10 other legislators, the Tennessee Social Studies Review Committee has approved language that will incorporate the study of civic matters into the Tennessee social studies standards for the 2017-18 academic years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura Smith 3 hr Mindblown 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 6 hr divinenews 826
Brittany S Mon Ruth 3
Child around pedofiles Mon That One Girl 3
john hinkle Apr 2 Curious 2
Muslims Apr 1 Makeamericagreata... 8
Lyndsay Bass (Sep '16) Apr 1 Thomas 4
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC