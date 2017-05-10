Missing Woman from Tullahoma found Deceased
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Tabitha Kolankiewicz, 36, of Maple Avenue, Tullahoma was found dead in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Tiftonia. According to Franklin County Sheriff's Investigator Todd Hindman, she was reported as traveling to Nashville for a job interview.
