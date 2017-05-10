Missing Woman from Tullahoma found De...

Missing Woman from Tullahoma found Deceased

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Tabitha Kolankiewicz, 36, of Maple Avenue, Tullahoma was found dead in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Tiftonia. According to Franklin County Sheriff's Investigator Todd Hindman, she was reported as traveling to Nashville for a job interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric burch (May '12) Wed Chris 4
Gail Campbell Tue He is jealous 6
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry May 7 Guest 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) May 7 exactly 828
Jacqueline MOORE yates May 3 Yep 3
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Apr 26 Just saying 1
Laura Smith Apr 21 Just saying 4
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC