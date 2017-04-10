In-State Tuition Rates for Students here Illegally Blocked

A Tennessee House panel has narrowly voted down a push to offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally, drawing tears from some students in the room. Republican bill sponsor Rep. Mark White of Memphis said the students didn't choose to enter the country at a young age, many have been in Tennessee almost their whole lives, and they're victimized by federal inaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.