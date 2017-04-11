Immigrant tuition bill fails in Tenne...

Immigrant tuition bill fails in Tennessee House

Tuesday Apr 11

A bill that would offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally failed to meet votes Tuesday. At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn't be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.

