Immigrant tuition bill fails in Tennessee House

A bill that would offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally failed to meet votes Tuesday. At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn't be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.