Immigrant tuition bill fails in Tennessee House
A bill that would offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally failed to meet votes Tuesday. At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn't be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.
