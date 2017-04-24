Auditions announced

Auditions announced

Auditions for the summer production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" at the Performing Arts for Children and Teens at South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma will take place April 29. If you are a registed user and would like to purchase a subscription, log in to view a list of available subscriptions.

