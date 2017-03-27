State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers...
The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty. Senate Bill 1059 , sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling , calls for a $250,000 death benefit from the State of Tennessee for any firefighter, volunteer rescue worker, or law enforcement officer who is killed in the line of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Tullahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany S
|Mar 26
|Abcdefg
|2
|Muslims
|Mar 24
|JohnsonLN
|7
|Daniel(Danny) Wesley Jones of Lynchburg
|Mar 23
|CityView
|1
|Coffee County Murders
|Mar 22
|SallieMae
|1
|moving to tullahoma (May '10)
|Mar 14
|anon
|24
|Leslie Rhiannon Lowry
|Mar 13
|Guest105
|2
|President Trump to Visit and Rally in Nashville...
|Mar 9
|Annie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tullahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC