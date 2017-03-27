State Senators OK Bills Aiding Famili...

State Senators OK Bills Aiding Families Of Law Enforcement Officers...

3 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved two bills this week aiding the families of law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty. Senate Bill 1059 , sponsored by Senator Janice Bowling , calls for a $250,000 death benefit from the State of Tennessee for any firefighter, volunteer rescue worker, or law enforcement officer who is killed in the line of duty.

