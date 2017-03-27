Norris' Broadband Bill Clears State Senate Hurdle

The bill received approval Tuesday, March 28, in the Senate Finance, Ways & Means Committee, one of its last hurdles before going to the Senate floor, and the House version of the bill is to be considered Wednesday by a finance subcommittee. Thirteen percent of the state lacks access to broadband, a high-speed form of internet service, and 34 percent of rural residents lack coverage at federally recognized minimum standards.

