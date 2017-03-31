New Leash welcomes cats rescued from hoarding situationNew Leash on...

New Leash on Life in Lebanon is among several animal shelter agencies around the country that took in some of the 68 cats rescued from a hoarding situation in Tullahoma in March. Animal Rescue Corps, a nonprofit animal protection organization based in Washington D.C., rescued the cats March 14. The rescued cats, as well as several dogs taken from unrelated situations, were recently taken to other agencies so they can be adopted.

