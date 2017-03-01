Governor Haslam's Fuel-Tax Bill Still...

Governor Haslam's Fuel-Tax Bill Still Alive After Parliamentary Wrangling

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Daily News

NASHVILLE Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act and fuel-tax increase plan remains alive after parliamentary moves Wednesday, March 1, in the House Transportation Subcommittee and action that led to the death of a competing bill. The panel voted to send a gutted version of Haslam's bill to the full House Transportation Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Premier Lawn Care (Dec '12) Feb 15 Noreen Beasley 6
Jewell's Hwy 55 Auction (May '11) Feb 15 Pissonyou 35
News Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14) Feb 14 Mystery 11
Pictures to post on TVS school forum Feb 10 Emaline 1
Tullahoma Boarding Schools in 1960's and 1970's (Jun '11) Feb 10 Emaline 105
President Trump, the 45th President of the Uni... Feb 8 American 1
Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11) Jan '17 in my opinion 8
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Coffee County was issued at March 02 at 10:46AM CST

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC