Edna Rhea Craddock Vaughn

Edna Rhea Craddock Vaughn

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

She was born to James Dallas and Lila Grace Clemmons Craddock on April 8, 1929 in Wilson County near Cainsville. Edna Rhea began first grade at Jackson Street School in Tullahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tullahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I thought the Catholic church didn't want me. 1 hr AndAllofUs 5
Who buys roots? Apr 5 Mountain forager 1
Laura Smith Apr 4 Mindblown 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Apr 4 divinenews 826
Brittany S Apr 3 Ruth 3
Child around pedofiles Apr 3 That One Girl 3
john hinkle Apr 2 Curious 2
See all Tullahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tullahoma Forum Now

Tullahoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tullahoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tullahoma, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC