Austin Peay State University Honors Program has three students present at state conference

Three Austin Peay State University students recently presented their research at the annual Tennessee Collegiate Honors Council Conference, held February 18th at Motlow State Community College in Tullahoma Tennessee. Hannah McGinnity, Malena Landon and Shelia Johnson, all members of the Honors Program at Austin Peay, joined high achieving students from across the state at the event, which serves as the Council's annual meeting of college honors students, faculty and administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.