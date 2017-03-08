Superintendent candidates see great p...

Superintendent candidates see great potential in SOCSD

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

All three candidates vying to become Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District's next superintendent agree the school district has the potential to be one of the best public school systems in Mississippi. On Thursday, the district began the process of introducing the shortlist of candidates -- Tullahoma, Tennessee, School District Superintendent Dan Lawson, Scott County School District Superintendent Tony McGee and Tupelo School District Assistant Superintendent Eddie Peasant -- to various school and community stakeholder groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

