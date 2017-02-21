Hear Dustin Lynch's Seductive New Song 'Small Town Boy'
Dustin Lynch highlights romance in the melting pot of Middle America in his new single, "Small Town Boy," mixing elements of country and hip-hop as he falls hard for a "ride-or-die baby" from the heartland. The second release from Tullahoma, Tennessee native's upcoming third album, "Small Town Boy" opens with a seductive electric guitar hook and strutting R&B beat before the futuristic production shifts to minimalist finger snaps in the verses.
