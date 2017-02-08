FirstBank buys two Tennessee lenders in $284 million deal
It's been five months since Jim Ayers took FirstBank public, and now the Nashville-based bank is spending its IPO cash with a pair of acquisitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tullahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump, the 45th President of the Uni...
|Wed
|American
|1
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|Jan 23
|JustUs
|9
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Jan 21
|in my opinion
|8
|Leslie Rhiannon Lowry
|Jan 19
|josie wails
|1
|school (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Emaline
|10
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
|john hinkle
|Dec '16
|just curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tullahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC