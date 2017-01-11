Ascend: Naming-rights deal with amphitheater has been a hit
It has been less than a year since Ascend Federal Credit Union bought the naming rights to Nashville's outdoor amphitheater, but the Tullahoma-based credit union is already seeing the benefits of having its name in lights, according to its CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tullahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|Yay
|823
|john hinkle
|Dec 24
|just curious
|1
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Dec 20
|Tiffany
|7
|Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cel...
|Dec 20
|Uncle K
|5
|Chi Rho firarms?
|Dec 17
|leroy
|1
|parker place trailer parks (Apr '15)
|Dec 16
|Kit
|3
|David Parrish
|Dec 12
|Captain Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tullahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC