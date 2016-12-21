Sad update to Franklin County, TN fir...

Sad update to Franklin County, TN fire - 4 year old dies

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

We have an update on the tragic fire that occurred Monday morning around 8:30am on Blue Creek Road in Tullahoma inside Franklin County. When authorities arrived, deputies say bystanders helped pull three children from the home.

