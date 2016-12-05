Police warn residents of scams after tornadoes rip through Coffee Couny
Tullahoma police are now sending a warning to tornado victims - beware of out-of-state contractors or storm chasers, who may only be here to make a quick buck. Goff's Tree Experts from nearby Cannon County was already close by when the tornadoes hit Coffee County last week.
