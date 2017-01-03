Pioneers win on buzzer-beater
Warren County High School freshman ballplayer Irving Espinoza, shown here playing in Tullahoma last week, hit a last-second buzzer-beater to defeat Smith County in the Sonic Shoot-Out on Tuesday.
