Pioneers win on buzzer-beater

Pioneers win on buzzer-beater

Tuesday Dec 20

Warren County High School freshman ballplayer Irving Espinoza, shown here playing in Tullahoma last week, hit a last-second buzzer-beater to defeat Smith County in the Sonic Shoot-Out on Tuesday.

