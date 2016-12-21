Dustin Lynch Is "Seein' Red" -- and Green -- to Help His Hometown
Dustin Lynch may be "Seein' Red" thanks to his latest top-10 hit, but he's adding a little green to that to help his hometown this Christmas season. The Tullahoma, Tennessee native raised more than $17,000 for local charities earlier this month, during his third annual benefit to help the area where he grew up.
