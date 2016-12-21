Fayetteville firefighters heading to Gatlinburg to help fight wildfires
Two firefighters from the Fayetteville Fire Department left Tuesday morning to head to east Tennessee with firefighters from Manchester and Tullahoma, Fayetteville Fire Chief Danny Travis said. The two Fayetteville firefighters took a rescue unit and packed for three or four days, Travis said.
