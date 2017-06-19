Gerry Vaughn Commits to Iowa State
Iowa State has picked up another commitment, this time from Gerry Vaughn, a 3-star outside linebacker from Tucker, GA. He received offers from Maryland, Appalachian State, Toledo, as well as other FBS schools.
